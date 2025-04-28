President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Iran traditionally support each other within int’l organizations

Azerbaijan and Iran traditionally support each other within international organizations, President Ilham Aliyev said during a joint press statement with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian in Baku on Monday.

“We exchanged views on this today, and discussed frameworks for future cooperation,” the head of state noted, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He said that the two countries’ representatives are always side by side within international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, ECO, the Non-Aligned Movement.

“Our peoples have lived in friendship and brotherhood for centuries. Today, our interstate relations are developing on this strong foundation,” President Aliyev added.

The head of state emphasized that the Iranian president's official visit to Azerbaijan reflects the high level of bilateral relations.

