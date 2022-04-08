President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-Israel ties based on traditions of close friendship and mutual respect

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan-Israel ties are based on traditions of close friendship and mutual respect that have historically existed between the peoples of the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev said in a letter addressed to his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog, News.Az reports.

The letter marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Israel.

On this occasion, President Aliyev congratulated President Herzog and friendly people of Israel.

“I note with pleasure that in the past 30 years, our cooperation has developed exponentially in the political, economic, military-technical, healthcare, cultural and other domains of mutual interest, and our friendly ties have grown stronger,” the head of state said.

He stressed that the Jewish community that has lived in Azerbaijan for centuries in an atmosphere of amicability, peace and harmony. “Our compatriots of Jewish origin residing in Israel and elsewhere around the world contribute to the solidification of our interstate relations.”

President Aliyev underlined that there are ample opportunities for developing cooperation between the two countries and expanding its scope.

“I believe that through joint efforts, we can capitalize on existing opportunities and achieve a further deepening of our traditionally friendly relations and productive cooperation for the sake of the prosperity of our peoples that share profound affinity towards each other.

“I seize this opportunity to wish robust health, happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Israel,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az