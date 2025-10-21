President Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan focused on strengthening interaction across all areas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are focused on strengthening interaction across all areas, President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a one-on-one meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the head of state praised the current state of relations between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Regarding our bilateral relations, you noted their strategic and allied nature. We are focused on strengthening interaction across all areas,” he stated.

President Aliyev also thanked Tokayev for the invitation to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, as well as for his hospitality.

“Thank you for your kind words about Azerbaijan. We share the same sentiments toward the fraternal people of Kazakhstan,” he said.

“We also rejoice in the successes of the fraternal country under your leadership, both in socio-economic development and in strengthening its international positions. Today, Kazakhstan demonstrates a high level of development. The country ensures socio-political stability, and its economy is self-sufficient. We observe with great interest the reforms you are implementing and fully support your course toward modernizing the country and enhancing its potential,” the head of state added.

For his part, President Tokayev hailed Azerbaijan’s important role as a regional power.

“Without any exaggeration, it can be confidently stated that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are not only friendly states but also brotherly peoples and nations. Therefore, for us, this represents a major priority — I am referring to the development of multifaceted cooperation with your country,” he said.

“Moreover, Azerbaijan, under your strong leadership, has noticeably bolstered its positions, reinforced its authority on the international stage, and plays a very important role as a regional power in your part of the world. For us, fostering both economic and trade-economic cooperation — not to mention advancing our political partnership — is an urgent and highly important task,” the Kazakh leader added.

News.Az