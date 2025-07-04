President Aliyev: Azerbaijan offers highly favorable investment climate

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan enjoys a highly favorable investment climate, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in the city of Khankendi on Friday.

The head of state emphasized that over the past 20 years, nearly $350 billion has been invested in Azerbaijan’s economy, with half of this amount coming from foreign sources, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Today, Azerbaijan ensures the energy security of many countries and exports natural gas to 12 countries through various gas pipelines. We are among the global leaders in this regard,” he added.

News.Az