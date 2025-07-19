President Aliyev: Azerbaijan sees great potential for strong partnership with US

“We see great potential for strong partnership relations with the United States. We received very positive messages from Washington. The messages from Azerbaijan were also very positive. We have a great history of partnership,” the head of state said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“President Trump is actively involved in the processes in the South Caucasus. He is doing a great job in order to help Azerbaijan and Armenia to find a solution to a long-lasting conflict. I think that we will have good news in the future,” President Ilham Aliyev added.