President Aliyev: Azerbaijan sees great potential for strong partnership with US

Photo: AZERTAC

Azerbaijan sees great potential for strong partnership relations with the United States, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.

“We see great potential for strong partnership relations with the United States. We received very positive messages from Washington. The messages from Azerbaijan were also very positive. We have a great history of partnership,” the head of state said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“President Trump is actively involved in the processes in the South Caucasus. He is doing a great job in order to help Azerbaijan and Armenia to find a solution to a long-lasting conflict. I think that we will have good news in the future,” President Ilham Aliyev added.


News.Az 

