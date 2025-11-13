President Aliyev: Azerbaijan-U.S. ties enter new stage under Trump presidency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has said that Azerbaijan-U.S. relations have entered a new stage following Donald Trump’s re-election as U.S. president. He emphasized that important documents were signed to advance bilateral relations during his visit to Washington in August this year.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Thursday, President Aliyev also highlighted the historical significance of the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, stressing their important role in regional development, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The delegation congratulated President Aliyev on the outcome of the Washington summit, which advanced the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia under President Trump’s mediation.

They also expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for the official registration of the U.S. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by the Azerbaijani government, noting that they plan to participate in the opening of the church’s Baku office. They described this as a demonstration of Azerbaijan’s commitment to protecting the rights of all religious communities.

The meeting further highlighted the state-level efforts in Azerbaijan to promote intercultural and interreligious dialogue, as well as numerous significant international events organized in the country in this regard.

Both sides stressed that tolerance is a way of life in Azerbaijan, noting that representatives of different religions and ethnicities have historically lived in peace and harmony as one family.

The delegation included David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Jack N. Gerard, a member of the Quorum of the Seventy and First Counselor of the Europe Central Area Office; Miles Hansen, President and Board Director of the Stirling Foundation; and Paul Picard, a member of the Europe Central and Eurasian Quorum of the Seventy.

