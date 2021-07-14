President Aliyev: Azerbaijani state provided 10,000 martyrs’ families, war disabled with apartments and houses

+ ↺ − 16 px

As many as 10,000 martyr families and those disabled in the war have been provided with apartments and private houses by the Azerbaijani state, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the statement Wednesday during a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Binagadi district, Baku.

“A new residential compound for the families of martyrs and war disabled is being commissioned today. This compound consists of 810 apartments, so it is a large compound,” President Aliyev said. “I have just inspected it, the conditions are very positive, very good. Apartments are bright and spacious, a school for 620 people and a kindergarten are ready for operation. In other words, there are all the opportunities for a comfortable life here. This place will be home to martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war.”

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the state always pays great attention to this category of people – not in word but in deed.

“A lot has been done in this area in recent years. If we take this compound into account, 10,000 martyr families and those disabled in the war have been provided with apartments and private houses by the state, and this process continues. Last year, in 2020, we achieved the greatest result in this direction – 1,572 martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war were provided with houses and apartments. This year, about 3,000 martyr families and disabled veterans of the Karabakh war will be provided with houses and apartments,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az