President Aliyev congratulates governor-general of Commonwealth of Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia Peter Cosgrove.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of Australia Day. I believe that the further strengthening of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Australia, and the deepening of our cooperation in the areas of mutual interest will always serve the best interests of our peoples," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"On this festive day, it is my pleasure to extend to you my best wishes, and wish the friendly people of Australia peace and prosperity."

News.Az

News.Az