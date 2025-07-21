Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev congratulates King of Belgium on national holiday
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated King Philippe of the Belgians on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Belgium," President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.


