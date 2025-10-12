President Aliyev congratulates King of Spain on National Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to His Majesty King Felipe VI on the occasion of Spain’s National Day, News.Az reports, citing the AzerTac.

In his message, President Aliyev wrote: “Your Majesty, on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to your entire people on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Spain. On this joyous day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and enduring peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Spain.”

