President Aliyev congratulatess Kazakh President on Eid Al-Adha
- 31 Jul 2020 15:06
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- Politics
On July 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.
The head of state congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha and wished good health and well-being to the president and the people.
News.Az