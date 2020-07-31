Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev congratulatess Kazakh President on Eid Al-Adha

On July 31, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The head of state congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev and Kazakhstan people on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha and wished good health and well-being to the president and the people.

News.Az


