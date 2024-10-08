President Aliyev: Dynamics of Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral ties ‘quite noticeable’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The dynamics of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia have been quite noticeable since the state visit of President Vladimir Putin to Baku, said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with his Russian counterpart in Moscow on Tuesday.

“After your state visit, the dynamics of our bilateral relations have been quite noticeable. There have been many contacts already at the level of representatives from various authorities and government members, in addition to the decisions reached in August in Baku,” the head of state pointed out, News.Az reports.He noted that the projects planned between Azerbaijan and Russia require constant attention and oversight.“The agenda [bilateral relations – ed.] is quite extensive, and the projects, especially the new ones that we outlined in Baku in August, certainly require our constant attention and oversight,” the head of state said.President Aliyev emphasized that the meeting with Putin provides a good opportunity to revisit the agenda and determine specific steps to implement the agreements reached between the two countries.

