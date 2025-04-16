President Aliyev: Europe's energy security is unimaginable without Azerbaijan, Georgia

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 12 countries, including Georgia, and that these exports are conducted via Georgian territory, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He emphasized that achievements in transport and communications, including the construction of new railways and ports, have created strong synergy between Azerbaijan and Georgia, turning both countries into integral components of the Middle Corridor.

The head of state noted that Georgia and Azerbaijan are jointly implementing numerous important projects, underscoring their significance not only for the two countries and their peoples but also for the wider region.

“For centuries, our peoples have lived in peace, friendship, and brotherhood — and this remains true today. Interstate relations are at a high level,” he added.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed that naturally, political relations with Georgia are developing, high-level contacts are regular, and political dialogue is active.

“Naturally, political relations are developing, high-level contacts are regular, and political dialogue is active. That is, two friendly, brotherly countries, in the truest sense of the word, are very close to each other and constantly support each other within international organizations,” he said.