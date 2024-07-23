President Aliyev: Good opportunities exist for deepening Azerbaijan-Egypt ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, there are good opportunities for deepening relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt, expanding cooperation across various domains and enriching it with new substance, President Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory message addressed to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Arab Republic of Egypt - the Revolution Day,” President Aliyev said in his message.The head of state noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its traditional ties of friendship and cooperation with Egypt.“Today, there are good opportunities for deepening relations between our countries, expanding cooperation across various domains and enriching it with new substance. Our regular political dialogue has a positive impact on the development of our joint activities. In this regard, I would like to particularly emphasize the importance of the agreements reached and the documents signed during my visit to Egypt in early June,” he said.“I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen our interstate relations and to take full advantage of the potential of our cooperation of mutual interest, both bilaterally and multilaterally.On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Egypt everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az