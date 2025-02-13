President Aliyev hails trust-based friendly ties between Azerbaijan, Belarus

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

President Ilham Aliyev held a conversation with the ambassador.

Emphasizing the trust-based friendly relations between the two nations and countries, the head of state hailed the development of bilateral ties, noting that they have now reached a qualitatively new level. President Ilham Aliyev underlined the strong potential for expanding economic cooperation and highlighted the numerous projects currently under discussions.

The Azerbaijani President stressed the importance of his regular contacts with President Aleksandr Lukashenko and recalled the Belarusian leader’s state visit to Azerbaijan and participation in COP29. The President noted that these engagements have played a key role in enhancing cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that highly productive discussions on various areas of collaboration were held during those visits and reiterated Azerbaijan’s commitment to implementing the discussed initiatives.

The head of state wished the ambassador success in his endeavors.

Expressing his honor at being appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan, Dmitry Pinevich conveyed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and attention he has received since his arrival.

The ambassador highlighted the special role of the relationship between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus in fostering bilateral ties.

The ambassador expressed a strong sense of responsibility in advancing relations and emphasized that he would spare no effort in further strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation in innovative technologies, medicine, agriculture, and other fields, as well as on developing humanitarian and cultural ties. The discussion also touched upon the participation of Belarusian companies in the restoration and construction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.