President Aliyev highlights consistent development of Azerbaijan’s national statistical system

Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing, said President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev made the statement in his address to the participants of the 3rd International Statistical Forum on the “Prospects for the Development of Statistics: The Role of International Projects” held in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Today, the national statistical system in Azerbaijan is consistently developing, and the production of official statistical data in accordance with international standards and on the basis of innovative approaches is constantly in the spotlight,” the head of state said.

“In addition, contemporary challenges such as artificial intelligence necessitate the development of new methodologies, tools and approaches in the field of statistics, and require a correct definition of future goals. Effective international cooperation and the correct assessment of its capabilities are essential for the realization of these goals,” he added.

The Azerbaijani leader emphasized that the International Statistical Forum serves as a universal platform for introducing methodological innovations and expanding multilateral cooperation opportunitie.

“Reliable statistical data play a major role in ensuring sustainable development, making informed decisions and establishing transparent governance,” the head of state said.

News.Az