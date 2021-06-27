President Aliyev: In its entire centuries-old history, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today

Today's Azerbaijan is the most powerful Azerbaijan in its entire centuries-old history, said President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he met with a leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Gulustan Palace, Baku.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today.

President Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan have now started large-scale construction work.

“Notice how much we have done in seven months that have passed since the war ended. If we did not have this level of preparation, we would not be able to do it. No matter how much money you have now today, if you don't have the technical capacity, if you don't have the human resources and if infrastructure projects are not implemented on time, you can't do even a hundredth part of all this,” he said.

The head of state reiterated that unprecedented restoration work is currently under way in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

“At the expense of what? Specifically at the expense of preparations. This is why we have created a strong state. I have said many times in recent years and life has confirmed my words – today's Azerbaijan is the most powerful Azerbaijan in our entire centuries-old history. Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today,” he added.

President Aliyev noted that the primary factor in Azerbaijan’s preparations has been the unity of the people and the government, because the state policy is supported by the people and there is great confidence in it.

“The war and its consequences have once again convinced the Azerbaijani people that we derive this confidence from the Azerbaijani people. Because we did what we said we would do. That is what we meant when we said that “we know what to do, when and how,” the head of state concluded.

News.Az