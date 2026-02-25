Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev inspects Khojavend reconstruction progress

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
President Aliyev inspects Khojavend reconstruction progress
Photo: AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva reviewed the reconstruction progress in Khojavend town on February 25, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Later, the head of state, the First Lady, and their daughter met with residents of Khojavend town and Khojavend village.


News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      