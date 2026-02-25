President Aliyev inspects Khojavend reconstruction progress

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva reviewed the reconstruction progress in Khojavend town on February 25, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Later, the head of state, the First Lady, and their daughter met with residents of Khojavend town and Khojavend village.

News.Az