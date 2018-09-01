Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev meets Russian counterpart in Sochi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has started his visit to the Russian Federation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a meeting at the Bocharov Ruchey state residence in the city of Sochi.

The heads of state addressed the meeting.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

