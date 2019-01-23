President Aliyev meets The Boston Consulting Group CEO in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chief Executive Officer of The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) Rich Lesser in Davos, Trend reports.

Rich Lesser described The Boston Consulting Group as one of the global companies specialized in designing of various solutions towards the development of the digital economy and hailed the cooperation with Azerbaijan. He expressed support for the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, as well as the business environment and rapid development in the country.

Rich Lesser mentioned that they have digital solutions that will provide a higher level of governance, both for public and private companies, as well as in healthcare, compulsory health insurance and other areas. It was noted that the application of these solutions in Azerbaijan will lead to the creation of new jobs and make a significant contribution to improving the management systems implemented by President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev praised The Boston Consulting Group's activity in Azerbaijan. The head of state noted that Azerbaijan will continue to cooperate with various public and private companies and support the business environment.

