President Aliyev: Modernization of Baku oil refinery will bring Azerbaijan big economic profit

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The process of reconstruction and modernization of Baku oil refinery is underway"

Modernization of Baku oil refinery will bring Azerbaijan big economic profit, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has told a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, AZERTAC reports.

“The process of reconstruction and modernization of Baku oil refinery is underway. It is a very important industrial project. It will allow us to produce better quality oil products,” the head of state said.

“After the reconstruction, gasoline to be produced in Azerbaijan will meet the Euro 5 standards. It will positively influence on the country`s environmental situation,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az

News.Az