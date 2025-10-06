President Aliyev, OTS chief discuss deepening Turkic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev met with Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliev in Gabala on October 6 to discuss prospects for closer cooperation between Azerbaijan and the organization.

Omuraliev congratulated President Aliyev on the outcomes of the August 8 meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, which focused on the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

He also thanked President Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s support in enhancing the OTS’s international prestige and strengthening collaboration among its member and observer states.

The discussion highlighted the upcoming 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State, scheduled to be held in Gabala under the theme “Regional Peace and Security.” The summit is expected to address key issues on the organization’s agenda.

President Aliyev expressed confidence that the summit will make a significant contribution to fostering friendship, solidarity, and partnership across the Turkic world.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on future cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OTS.

