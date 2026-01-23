President Aliyev posts video from Davos Economic Forum - VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video related to his participation in the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, News.Az reports.
The video was published on the Azerbaijani leader’s official social media accounts and highlights key moments from the forum, which took place in Davos from January 19 to 21, 2026.
Prezident İlham Əliyev Ümumdünya İqtisadi Forumunun illik toplantısında (Davos, 19-21 yanvar 2026-cı il) pic.twitter.com/0RitKhzzyv— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) January 22, 2026