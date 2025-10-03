President Aliyev praises strong Azerbaijan–South Korea ties in national day message
Photo: AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev praised the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and South Korea in a congratulatory letter to his counterpart, Lee Jae Myung, on the occasion of the South Korean national holiday.
“The successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Korea is a source of great satisfaction,” Aliyev said, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
The Azerbaijani president also noted that there are significant opportunities to further deepen bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors, including trade and the economy, industry, high technology, digital transformation, science, and education.