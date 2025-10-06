President Aliyev reaffirms Azerbaijan's continued support for TRNC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Ersin Tatar, President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), in Gabala on October 6 to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between Turkic states across various sectors.

President Tatar recalled his previous meetings with Aliyev in Azerbaijan and on the sidelines of international events, including his participation in the informal Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Shusha, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC. He also expressed gratitude to Aliyev for Azerbaijan’s continued support for the TRNC.

President Aliyev reaffirmed that Azerbaijan will continue to support the TRNC. Tatar congratulated Aliyev on the progress achieved in advancing the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan, following the Washington meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, and Aliyev expressed his appreciation for the congratulations.

During the discussion, the leaders emphasized the importance of the TRNC’s participation in the OTS as an observer and highlighted the role of the Gabala Summit in expanding partnerships within the framework of the organization. Cooperation across various sectors was also explored during the meeting.

