President Aliyev renews composition of Azerbaijan-Israel commission

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order March 16 amending the order that approves the composition of the Azerbaijan-Israel joint intergovernmental commission from Azerbaijani side.

According to the amendments, the minister of taxes has been appointed co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission.

Deputy foreign minister, deputy minister of economy, deputy minister of defense industry, deputy minister of energy, deputy minister of agriculture, deputy minister of ecology and natural resources, deputy minister of health, deputy minister of culture and tourism, deputy minister of transport, communications and high technologies, deputy minister of education, deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee, deputy chairman of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents, deputy chairman of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora, director general of the Central Bank, vice-president of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences have been appointed members of the intergovernmental commission.

