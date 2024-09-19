President Aliyev reviews renovation work in several facilities in Khankendi

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited Khankendi district of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev inspected the progress of renovation and restoration work at the Bulud Hotel in Khankendi.Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President's Administrative Services Department, briefed the President on the amenities that will be provided at the hotel.The hotel, with a total area of nearly 5,000 square meters, will have five floors and a basement. It will offer 44 rooms of various types and include modern dining facilities such as a lobby lounge, café, and both indoor and outdoor restaurants.The Bulud Hotel, part of the “Khankendi” Hotel Complex, is expected to employ over 50 staff members.On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the ongoing work on the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway.Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on the progress.The 33.6-kilometer road project includes the construction of five bridges, two crossings, and water pipelines, among other infrastructure works. The new highway is expected to enhance regional transportation, supporting agriculture and tourism development.It will provide a circular route for travelers from the Barda direction to Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin, allowing them to bypass the city of Aghdam and complete their journey more efficiently and safely.On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the reopening of Nizami Ganjavi Secondary School No. 4 in Khankendi, following its renovation.Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev briefed the President on the improvements made at the school.The renovation work at Khankendi’s School No. 4, which accommodates 624 students, began in May this year under the Ministry of Science and Education’s directive. The project encompasses 0.67 hectares with a total area of 3,760 square meters. The refurbished school features 11 classrooms, laboratories for chemistry, physics, and biology, technology and IT rooms, two STEAM rooms, a library, a school hall, a sports hall, and a canteen.On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the planned work for the Khankendi State Drama Theatre.The head of state was briefed on the future developments for the theatre.Originally constructed and inaugurated by the Azerbaijani government in 1932, the building received structural additions in 1949 and features key elements of Soviet-era architecture.In 2001, it was listed as a “Local Importance Immovable Historical and Cultural Monument” by the Cabinet of Ministers.In November 2023, specialists from the Ministry of Culture and other agencies conducted an inspection and found that the building had been rendered unsuitable for use during the occupation period and requires major repairs.On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of nursery-kindergarten No. 1 in the city of Khankendi following its renovation.The head of state was briefed on the new facilities and improvements at the kindergarten.Renovation work, commissioned by the Ministry of Science and Education, began in May this year. The project included a comprehensive overhaul of the 80-child capacity facility, covering 0.21 hectares with a total area of 1,340 square meters. The renovated kindergarten now features four group rooms, a medical room, a methodical cabinet, a kitchen, an assembly hall, a sports hall, and a laundry room.On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the construction site of the Convention Center at Victory Square in the city of Khankendi.The head of state was briefed on the progress of the project.The Congress Center will feature a four-story building with a basement. It will include a hotel with 102 rooms, including 91 standard rooms, 4 suites, 4 executive rooms, and 3 rooms designed for disabled individuals.The center will also offer restaurants and facilities designed to meet modern standards for hosting both national and international events.

News.Az