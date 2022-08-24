Yandex metrika counter

President Aliyev says being awarded highest order of Kazakhstan is sign of respect for entire Azerbaijani people

  • Politics
  • Share
President Aliyev says being awarded highest order of Kazakhstan is sign of respect for entire Azerbaijani people

President Ilham Aliyev said being awarded the highest order of Kazakhstan is a sign of respect for the entire Azerbaijani people, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev expressed his gratitude to President Tokayev for being presented with the highest order of Kazakhstan “Altyn Kyran” – “Golden Eagle”.

“I would like to thank you very much for this high assessment of my work. I am very proud that you have deemed it necessary to award me with the highest order of the brotherly country of Kazakhstan. I will continue to do my best to contribute to the development of our friendly and brotherly relations,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

“Our peoples are bound together by a common history and common roots. Today, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, as two independent states confidently moving forward along the path to independence, are demonstrating a rapid pace in economic development and addressing social issues. The authority of our countries in the international arena is enhancing. I view this award as a sign of respect for the entire Azerbaijani people. I am particularly proud that you have presented this award to me in person,” the head of state added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      