President Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide
- 26 Feb 2026 09:15
- 26 Feb 2026 09:17
- 1050240
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/president-aliyev-shares-post-on-anniversary-of-khojaly-genocide Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
A post commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.
26 Fevral - Xocalı Soyqırımı Günü pic.twitter.com/iRXQUr7pog— Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) February 25, 2026
By Aysel Mammadzada