President Aliyev shares post on anniversary of Khojaly genocide

A post commemorating the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide has been shared on the social media accounts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

26 Fevral - Xocalı Soyqırımı Günü pic.twitter.com/iRXQUr7pog — Ilham Aliyev (@presidentaz) February 25, 2026

News.Az