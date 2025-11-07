President Aliyev, Slovak official discuss stronger EU, NATO ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Robert Kaliňák in Baku on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation with the EU and NATO.

According to the presidential website, the sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia are built on mutual understanding and support, describing them as a strategic partnership. They said there is potential to expand cooperation in several fields, including the military and defense industry, News.Az reports.

The meeting also underlined Slovakia’s support for developing Azerbaijan’s ties with the European Union and NATO.

Kaliňák congratulated President Aliyev on the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s victory in the 2020 Second Karabakh War, thanking him for the invitation to attend the military parade in Baku on November 8. He also conveyed the greetings of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, as well as congratulations on the peace declaration signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington in August.

President Aliyev welcomed the Slovak delegation’s participation in the parade. He highlighted the historical significance of the documents signed with the participation of U.S. President Donald Trump to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting their role in ensuring lasting regional stability.

News.Az