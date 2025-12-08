President Aliyev: Slovakia and Azerbaijan are strategic partners

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev stated during a joint press conference with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini in Bratislava on Monday that the talks held during his visit demonstrate that Slovakia and Azerbaijan are truly friendly countries and strategic partners, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Recalling that last year Slovakia and Azerbaijan signed the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership, the head of state noted that the document elevated bilateral relations to the highest level. “Since its signing, we have witnessed very active cooperation across all areas.”