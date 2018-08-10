President Aliyev thanks Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is confident that the visit of his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon will produce very good results.

He announced this speaking to press after the official ceremony of signing of documents on August 10.

"Today, both during the one-on-one conversation and with the participation of delegations, we discussed important issues of the bilateral agenda, regional issues. I am sure that the visit will produce very good results. These results will inevitably influence the socio-economic activities between our countries and will further bring our peoples closer together."

The head of state noted that very important documents that created an important legal basis for bilateral relations and are aimed at the result have been signed.

Then Ilham Aliyev thanked Tajikistan for its position in the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

News.Az

