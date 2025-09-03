President Aliyev watches China's parade dedicated to 80th anniversary of WWII victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

A parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Chinese people's resistance against Japanese aggression and the Victory in World War II was held on September 3 in Beijing, the capital of China.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at Tiananmen Square in Beijing to observe the parade, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

