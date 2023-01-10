President: All of the main activities related to Middle Corridor and North-South transport corridor in territory of Azerbaijan completed

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have been implementing projects in the field of transport for many years. The Russia-Ukraine war has enhanced the importance of our work,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, News.Az reports.

“All of the main activities related to the Middle Corridor and the North-South transport corridor in the territory of Azerbaijan have been completed. We believe that 15 million to 30 million tons of cargo can be transported from the territory of Azerbaijan through the North-South transport corridor alone. This is a very high figure. Currently, all of Azerbaijan’s transit opportunities make up a small percentage of that. Therefore, the North-South transport corridor is a project that can compete with the Middle Corridor,” the head of state added.

