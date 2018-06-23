President allocates funding for construction of road in Balakan region

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Balakan-Hanifa-Guluzanbina road in Balakan region.

Under the presidential Order, Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 8,900,000 manats for the construction of the road connecting seven residential areas with a total population of 9,000 people, AzerTag reports.

News.Az

