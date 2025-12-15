President approves visa-free deal with Maldives for Azerbaijan passport holders

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports."

The agreement was signed on September 24, 2025, in New York, United States, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.

