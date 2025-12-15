Yandex metrika counter

President approves visa-free deal with Maldives for Azerbaijan passport holders

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
President approves visa-free deal with Maldives for Azerbaijan passport holders
Photo credit: Vecteezy

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law approving the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Maldives on the mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of ordinary passports."

The agreement was signed on September 24, 2025, in New York, United States, News.Az reports citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      