President attends opening of new military unit

President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev took part in the opening of a new military unit of internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city of Shirvan on June 23.

According to Oxu.Az, Interior Minister, Colonel-General Ramil Usubov reported to the President.

The head of state was informed that extensive work was done on the territory of the military unit for landscaping, and landscaping strips were laid.

