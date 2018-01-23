President: Azerbaijan has already become an oil supplier of several European countries

President: Azerbaijan has already become an oil supplier of several European countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Our energy projects are of great importance for us and the region."

These projects have changed energy map of the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state made the remarks during the 'Strategic Outlook: Eurasia' panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 23, APA reports.

‘Baku-Supsa pipeline connected the Caspian Sea with the Black Sea. The second pipeline was Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, which connects the Caspian Sea with the Mediterranean Sea. In this route, we have also constructed a gas pipeline. Therefore, we have diversified export routes of hydrocarbon and ensure energy security for our partners. Azerbaijan has already become an oil supplier for several European countries. After completion of the Southern Gas Corridor, European countries will also have access to our natural gas’, the president said.

News.Az

News.Az