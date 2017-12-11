President: Azerbaijan-Russia interparliamentary cooperation should be broadened

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 11, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov.

According to Oxu.Az, the sides underscored the successful development of bilateral relations between our countries in all spheres, underlined the role of inter-parliamentary cooperation in strengthening ties.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of further expansion of cooperation at the level of parliaments.

News.Az

