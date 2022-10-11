President: Azerbaijani satellites, Azersky and Azerspace-1, have been providing services to Kyrgyz partners

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Six months ago, we signed the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, which raised our relations to a qualitatively new level. Today we note with satisfaction how this Declaration is being implemented. Much of what we identified six months ago is already being transformed into the sphere of real politics today. We discussed in detail a wide range of issues from cultural and humanitarian cooperation, economic interaction, transport interaction to issues related to education and high technologies," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said making a press statement together with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, News.az reports.

"I must say that two Azerbaijani satellites, Azersky and Azerspace-1, have been providing services to Kyrgyz partners for some time now, and we have identified further ways to develop cooperation in this area. In the transport and transit sector, with the start of construction and commissioning of the new China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Caspian railway, there will be opportunities to increase trade and reduce transportation costs. We congratulate fraternal Kyrgyzstan, as well as other partner countries, on the launch of this important project. Thus, having transport links, implementing an investment policy in the areas of priority for the government of Kyrgyzstan, and also having such a solid foundation of international legal nature, namely, as I have already noted, the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, the documents signed here in Bishkek today and those signed in Baku half a year ago, we are, in fact, somewhat making up for what was missed for some reason in previous years. I think that one of the main directions of our future cooperation will be precisely the fact that we should be focused on concrete results," said President Ilham Aliyev.

