President Erdoğan congratulates Azerbaijan on Baku's liberation anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan on the 107th anniversary of the liberation of its capital, Baku, from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation.

In a post he shared on his social media account, President Erdoğan said: "I sincerely congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the anniversary of Baku’s liberation from the enemy occupation. I pay tribute to the memory of Commander Nuru Pasha and all the heroes of the Islamic Army of the Caucasus. I convey my greetings and love to the fraternal people of Azerbaijan," News.Az reports.

News.Az