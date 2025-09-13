President Erdogan receives Togg’s new electric fastback model T10F - VIDEO

President Erdogan tests the new Togg T10F fastback in a ceremonial event. / AA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Türkiye’s electric vehicle maker Togg’s latest fastback model, the T10F, on Saturday.

Togg executives delivered the fully electric vehicle, allowing the Turkish president to take a test drive of the blue colour, dubbed the "Mardin" T10F, adorned with a presidential license plate, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

During the briefing, Erdogan was informed about the car’s features and performance ahead of the ceremonial handover.

Following the drive, Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir and Togg Chairman Fuat Tosyali presented Erdogan with a commemorative gift.

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran attended the initial delivery ceremony, highlighting the government’s support for Türkiye’s domestic automotive industry.

