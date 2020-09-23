President Ilham Aliyev: A new era begins for Balakhani village

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported earlier, on 23 September President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the landscaping work carried out in Balakhani settlement, Baku.

News.Az presents some excerpts from President Ilham Aliyev's conversation with the residents of Balakhani settlement:

“A new era begins for Balakhani village. I congratulate you on this occasion. You know that I have been paying special attention to Balakhani village. A few years ago, the cleaning and removal of that notorious Balakhani garbage dump signaled the start of the environmental work underway here. It had been causing great suffering to the residents of Balakhani and Baku as a whole.”

“What used to be a garbage dump has now become a beautiful landfill and jobs have been created. There is an industrial park and a waste incineration plant here. At the same time, most of Lake Boyukshor near it has already been cleared and a road has been built over the lake. Therefore, there are good opportunities for travel.”

“All the work has been done with great love and taste. Infrastructure and sewage projects, the comfortable conditions created for our people, the power lines, the repair of buildings, roofs, roads, the aesthetic appearance of streets – all this is done for people living here to feel comfortable, to create good conditions for them. At the same time, jobs have been created. According to the information available to me, local residents are involved in the work. They grow trees, flowers, shrubs and, at the same time, there are people from other places working here. In general, about a thousand people have been provided with jobs in this landscaping work.”

