President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 8m for construction of highway in Ujar

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for the continuation of the construction of Mususlu–Taza Shilyan–Bargushad–Baghban–Yukhari Shilyan–Boyat–Gazyan highway in Ujar district.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 8 million manats for the continuation of the construction of the road connecting 7 residential areas with a total population of 29,000 people.

