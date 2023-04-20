President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Juma Mosque in Narimanov district

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Juma Mosque in Narimanov district

The Juma Mosque has been inaugurated in Narimanov district of Baku after major overhaul and reconstruction, which were carried out at the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event.

The Juma Mosque, which opened its doors back in 1998, fell into disrepair over the years, The major overhaul initiated by President Ilham Aliyev in 2021 has been completed in April this year.

Two new minarets were constructed in place of the older ones, which had been in poor conditions. The mosque itself was reinforced with the new ablution building and necessary infrastructure constructed.

The mosque can accommodate some 600 worshippers. The first floor is allocated for men while the second one for women.

News.Az