President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with residents of Talish village

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with residents of Talish village

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with residents of Talish village

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva have visited the Tartar district, News.Az reports.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Arzu Aliyeva met and talked with the villagers.

President Ilham Aliyev: I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the upcoming holiday and your return to the Talish village.

Residents: Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: We are back and we will live here forever.

Female resident: Inshallah.

President Ilham Aliyev: This is the first stage of the Talish village. Look how beautiful it is. All the buildings are wonderful.

Residents: May Allah protect you, may Allah bless you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Probably, after a year or so, all the remaining 158 houses will also be built.

Residents: May Allah grant you a long life.

President Ilham Aliyev: More than a thousand people will live here. Thousands of people will live here afterwards.

Residents: Inshallah.

President Ilham Aliyev: We have returned to our native lands by shedding blood and giving martyrs. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace.

Residents: Amen.

President Ilham Aliyev: We have come here at the cost of their lives, and we have now brought you here as well. I know you have been here for two days now.

Residents: Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: All issues related to employment, to working in public and state jobs have been resolved. Karabakh is a paradise.

Female resident: It is Azerbaijan!

President Ilham Aliyev: It is Azerbaijan!

Residents: Can we have our picture taken?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, let's do that.

Male resident: Thank you very much, may Allah bless you. We are grateful to you for creating such conditions for us. May Allah grant you a long life.

President Ilham Aliyev: Where did you live before?

Male resident: We lived in the Barda district. Now we are back to our own village. May Allah bless you.

Young girl: Mr. President, please allow me to welcome you on behalf of the youth and other residents of the Talish village.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Young girl: I am doubly proud now because I am standing here on our lands freed from occupation. And also I am standing in front of you. I know we were all looking forward to this day. Thank God we have experienced this day. The liberation of the Talish village from occupation was of great importance. Thank you very much. May Allah bless you. Please let me say another thing – we are also grateful to you for the conditions you have created for the young people.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Residents: May Allah grant you a long life. There is no limit to our joy, honestly. Can we have a picture taken with you, Mr. President?

Another male resident: We are grateful to Allah for granting you to us. May Allah grant you a long life.

President Ilham Aliyev: See how comfortable the girl is in my arms?

Male resident: She isn’t as comfortable even in her father’s arms.

Female resident: She is with her grandfather, her grandfather. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Male resident: Mr. President, I want to inform you that we are two brothers. We both fought for this village. Both of us came to our village thanks to you. Our houses and yards are all very beautiful indeed. Everything is done at a high level. Thank you very much. We do appreciate that. May Allah rest the souls of our martyrs in peace.

President Ilham Aliyev: Amen!

Male Resident: You have beaten them at the table. We showed them everything on the battlefield. Thank you very much for everything.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, thank you.

Residents: May Allah protect you. Thank you very much. May Allah bless you.

Male Resident: My brother and I fought here.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much.

Male Resident: Thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: This battle was very important, as you know. It was a strategic location. After we had liberated Talish, the Armenians saw that this was a serious matter.

Male resident: Yes, thank you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Female resident: Please take a picture of us with the President.

President Ilham Aliyev: Let's do that.

Male resident: Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

Female resident: My daughter also wanted to meet you, but she is not here now. She could not come.

President Ilham Aliyev: Will she come here?

Female resident: She will.

President Ilham Aliyev: Will she live here?

Female resident: She will be our guest.

Male resident: May Allah bless you. You have provided us with a house. Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev addressing a child: Tell me what you wanted to say.

Resident: He says let's congratulate our grandfather on the holidays too.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much.

Residents: Thank you very much. May Allah bless you.

President Ilham Aliyev: There were many mines here, as you probably know.

Resident: Yes, after 44-day war, I work here in the Community Mine Action Team of the International Eurasian Press Foundation. There are mines there, and I take part in clearing them.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: Mr. President, please take this beautiful girl.

President Ilham Aliyev: Come on here.

Resident: Thank you, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. Thank you very much.

Resident: You are welcome. We are grateful to you. We are proud that you are here.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Resident: May Allah grant you a long life and good health for creating such conditions for us. Honestly, our joy is truly boundless.

Female resident: Our lands have been freed, we are grateful.

Resident: Yes, this is the main thing. May Allah grant you a long life and good health. Inshallah, our President will bring all the lands of Azerbaijan together. We believe in that.

Another male resident: We are proud that we have such a strong President. Karabakh is Azerbaijan! May Allah grant you a long life and good health. This is just the beginning.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Resident: Your sincerity is enough for anyone.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.

Resident: Thank you very much, may Allah bless you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much, young girl, thank you very much.

Resident: Always be there for us.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much.

Resident: Mr. President, may Allah bless you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you. Let's all take a picture together. And let’s all say “Karabakh is Azerbaijan!”

All in one voice: Karabakh is Azerbaijan!

Resident: There is a church here.

President Ilham Aliyev: Up there. Yes, I have been there.

Resident: We have found a book there. I have read it. It is about Ottoman Turks.

Another resident: It belongs to the Ottomans, not to the Albanians. We were the first and last residents of this place.

President Ilham Aliyev: There was a church and a Russian church there. I went and looked last time I was here. It is in a run down state.

Resident: There was one up there, but it belonged to the Ottomans, because I brought a book from there and read it. It belonged to the Ottoman Empire. That church belonged not to the Albanians, but to the Ottomans.

President Ilham Aliyev: Now the location of a mosque has been determined there. So a mosque will be built.

Resident: We were the first and last residents of this place. It was very nice. I used to work as a viticulture foreman here.

President Ilham Aliyev: Was it a collective farm back then?

Resident: Yes, it was engaged in viticulture. I used to teach people about viticulture here. But there is nothing left now.

President Ilham Aliyev: Table grapes or technical varieties?

Resident: Those were grapes for wine, very nice. The area of vineyards was very large, 100 hectares. And there was a beautiful apricot orchard.

President Ilham Aliyev: It is now necessary to plant all of them now. There is a lot of land, there is water, and the air is nice. The best conditions for agriculture are here now.

Resident: Thank you very much. Indeed, the land is also fertile.

President Ilham Aliyev: The soil is black soil.

Resident: There were many springs here. A river flowed here, but we were stunned that the river is not there any more.

President Ilham Aliyev: They built canals and ponds in some places in Karabakh, so they stopped the flow of water. You will be discovering things little by little now.

Resident: There were some beautiful springs at the bottom of the mountain over there.

President Ilham Aliyev: Are they still there now?

Resident: These places are ideal for tourists now.

President Ilham Aliyev: Drinking water?

Resident: Yes, there are springs and drinking water there.

President Ilham Aliyev: A school has been built here and children will go to that school. There is also a kindergarten.

Resident: Thank you very much.

President Ilham Aliyev: Of course, a lot of work has been done here. It was our duty to retake these lands and rebuild them, and then bring you here.

Female residents: Thank you very much. We appreciate that.

Male resident: From now on, we are not going anywhere. Even if the world falls apart, we are not going anywhere.

President Ilham Aliyev: No-one can displace you from now on.

Resident: Your representatives are also very nice and sincere. We are grateful to all of you. Very good. We are very pleased with you. May Allah be pleased with you and our state.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank God, life will be very good here. You deserve even more. You have suffered for 30 years here and there, in dormitories and tents. Now you have such wonderful conditions.

Resident: May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs in peace. You worked the hardest, Mr. President. The whole world couldn't cope with you, thank God.

Another resident: The whole world couldn't do anything. May Allah bless you.

President Ilham Aliyev: You stood behind me. This is why we said that we would rather die than retreat. This is it.

Resident: We are always behind you.

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much. We are on the eve of the holidays. We wish you lovely holidays.

Resident: Thank you very much. We are grateful to you, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: Goodbye.

Residents: Goodbye.

News.Az