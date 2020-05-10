President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit tomb of national leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited the tomb of the great son of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors as May 10 marks the 97th anniversary of his birth.

President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva put flowers at the national leader Heydar Aliyev`s tomb and paid tribute to him.

The head of state and his wife then placed flowers at the grave of the national leader`s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, as well as the tombs of prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and renowned physician, scientist Tamerlan Aliyev.

