President Ilham Aliyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visit destroyed areas of Fuzuli city

On July 17, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Chairman of Turkmenistan’s Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the destroyed areas of the city of Fuzuli.

Chairman Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was briefed on the city’s Master Plan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, informed Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov about the destruction and acts of vandalism inflicted on the Fuzuli district during the 30 years of Armenian occupation. He also provided updates on the ongoing and planned restoration efforts aligned with the Master Plan.

Once a densely populated and thriving city, Fuzuli was completely looted and left in ruins during the Armenian occupation. Following the liberation of the territories, the Master Plan for Fuzuli city was promptly prepared, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, and presented to the public in 2021. Located at the intersection of major transportation arteries of the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, Fuzuli holds significant transport and logistics potential. The city spans approximately 1,942 hectares, and according to the Master Plan, is projected to accommodate 50,000 residents by 2040.

As part of the reconstruction efforts, the Fuzuli Memorial Complex, encompassing the Occupation and Victory Museums, will be established. The Kurmangazy Creativity Center has already been built. A city hospital is under construction, a City Park will be developed, and extensive landscaping and greenery initiatives will be carried out. Social infrastructure, including kindergartens and schools, will be strategically located within 300 and 500 meters, respectively. The restoration works aim to transform Fuzuli into one of the key cities in the liberated territories, rebuilt to modern standards with distinctive architecture and incorporating the “Smart City” concept. The administrative center, covering over 12 hectares, will be divided into three functional sections.

