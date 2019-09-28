Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev appoints new Azerbaijani ambassador to Greece

President Ilham Aliyev appoints new Azerbaijani ambassador to Greece

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Anar Huseynov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Hellenic Republic.

According to the decree, Anar Heybar oglu Huseynov is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Greece.

