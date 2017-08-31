President Ilham Aliyev approves funding for reconstruction of water supply systems in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sustainable economic growth and social well-being are one of the main goals of the socio-economic development strategy implemented in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures to continue the project on the reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems in May 28 settlement in Binagadi district, Baku as well as in the settlements of Pirekeshkul and Gobustan in Absheron district.

The order states that sustainable and high economic growth and social well-being are one of the main goals of the socio-economic development strategy implemented in Azerbaijan.

According to the order, for the purpose of continuing the reconstruction of water supply and sewerage systems in May 28 settlement in Binagadi district, Baku as well as in the settlements of Pirekeshkul and Gobustan in Absheron district, 3.54 million manats were allocated from funds envisaged in subparagraph 1.14.3.3.9 of the presidential decree (dated 27 December 2016) “On the application of the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan” on the state budget for 2017.

News.Az

News.Az